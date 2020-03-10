CALGARY -- Police say a 29-year-old man who works as a guard at the Calgary Remand Centre has been charged following an incident involving four prisoners.

Police were first notified about two incidents in March 2019 by the Crown involving alleged excessive force by a correctional peace officer.

In the first incident, which occurred on Feb. 21. 2019, the Crown said the officer allegedly struck an inmate after responding to a disturbance.

A second incident occurred later that same day when the same officer was called to respond to a fight between inmates in the yard.

The investigation determined the inmates stopped fighting and complied with the officer's commands, but were each allegedly assaulted afterward. Police say the guard also used OC spray on one inmate.

Officials say Heera Singh Chahal, is charged with one count of assault with a weapon and four counts of assault causing bodily harm.

He is expected to appear in court April 15.