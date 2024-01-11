Calgary pet owners urged to take extra care of their furry friends in frigid cold

The City of Calgary is urging pet owners to take extra precautions to ensure their furry friends are safe during the extreme cold.

Calgary Animal Services is recommending pet owners limit their dog or cat's time outdoors to protect them from frostbite and hypothermia, use sweaters or coats to keep short-haired or smaller breeds warm and consider using boots to protect their pet's paws from the salt and chemicals used to melt snow and ice.

"If boots aren't an option, make sure to wipe your pet's paws with a damp cloth after walks to remove any potential irritants," suggested a Thursday news release.

In addition, Calgary Animal Services is reminding pet owners to register their four-legged friend, which is not only a legal requirement but also a way to ensure your pet is returned to you if they happen to get lost.

The cost for licensing a cat is $21/year and the cost for licensing a dog is $44/year.

"Licensing your pet is a simple yet effective way to protect them," said spokesperson Kathleen Dickson.

For more information on pet safety, licensing and other services provided by Calgary Animal Services you can visit the City of Calgary's website.