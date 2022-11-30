Calgary police calendars feature new colouring contest for 2023

As the end of the year approaches, the Calgary Police Youth Foundation is hoping citizens will consider buying one of its 2023 calendars – which now include a colouring contest.

Barbara Pohl, senior director of community engagement, says there are three calendars to choose from: the Canine Calendar, Motorcycle Calendar and Mounted Calendar.

"This is the second year for the mounted unit and the traffic section (motorcycle) calendars and it's the 10th year for the Canine Calendar," she said.

"Every penny raised goes to support children and youth ad keeping them safe from victimization and crime.”

New for 2023, each calendar includes a colouring page inside that matches the calendar's theme.

"So children can enter the contest by drawing and colouring that page and then submitting it to us," Pohl said.

The winners of the colouring contests will be announced in February.

The canine calendar is for sale at various Safeway and Sobeys locations in Calgary and the surrounding area.

The mounted calendar is available for purchase at various equestrian stores and the motorcycle calendars are at select Calgary Canadian Tire locations.

All three are available online at the Calgary Police Youth Foundation's website.