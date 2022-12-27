Calgary police charge man, recover gun in connection with September shooting

Police say they've charged a man in connection with a northwest Calgary shooting that happened in September.

They also say the gun used in the shooting has been recovered.

Gunshots rang out from a vehicle into the Monte Carlo Lounge and Bar at 322 10 St. N.W. on Sept. 18, seriously injuring a woman and causing minor injuries to a man.

Moses Danto, 28, now faces two charges of aggravated assault and one charge of discharging a firearm with intent.

He'll appear in a Calgary courtroom on Jan. 10, 2023.

"This random shooting resulted in life-changing injuries for one of the victims and showed a reckless disregard for public safety," said Acting Staff Sgt. Shelby Stewart in a release issued Tuesday.

"There were several people standing in front of the business when this shooting occurred and any of them could have also been struck.

"We continue to work tirelessly to address the gun violence in the city and hold people accountable so Calgarians can feel safe in their communities."

Police say that tireless work relies on support from the community.

Anyone who has information that could prove useful to police is encouraged to call them at 403-266-1234.

Or, those wishing to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.