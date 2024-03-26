CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police identify man found dead at Calgary hotel

    Share

    Calgary police have released the name of a man found dead inside a southeast hotel on Monday afternoon, confirming his death is considered a homicide.

    Officers were called to the Super 8 in the 0-100 block of Shawville Road S.E. around 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

    The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and declared dead at the scene.

    On Tuesday, following an autopsy, police identified the victim as 29-year-old Liban Abdirahman.

    He is the city's fourth homicide victim of 2024.

    "Investigators believe this is a targeted incident that occurred in the suite where the man was found and presented no risk to other hotel guests," police said in a news release.

    "Our homicide unit is in the process of speaking with witnesses, gathering information and reviewing CCTV footage."

    Calgary police investigate a homicide at the Super 8 in the 0-100 block of Shawville Road S.E. on Monday, March 26, 2024. Police say no arrests have been made and a person taken into custody at the scene on Monday was released without charges.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News