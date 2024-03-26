Calgary police identify man found dead at Calgary hotel

Calgary police have released the name of a man found dead inside a southeast hotel on Monday afternoon, confirming his death is considered a homicide.

Officers were called to the Super 8 in the 0-100 block of Shawville Road S.E. around 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and declared dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, following an autopsy, police identified the victim as 29-year-old Liban Abdirahman.

He is the city's fourth homicide victim of 2024.

"Investigators believe this is a targeted incident that occurred in the suite where the man was found and presented no risk to other hotel guests," police said in a news release.

"Our homicide unit is in the process of speaking with witnesses, gathering information and reviewing CCTV footage."

Calgary police investigate a homicide at the Super 8 in the 0-100 block of Shawville Road S.E. on Monday, March 26, 2024. Police say no arrests have been made and a person taken into custody at the scene on Monday was released without charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.