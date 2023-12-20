CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary police identify woman, man found dead in southwest home

    WestJet pilot Christina Thomson was found dead in southwest Calgary on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. WestJet pilot Christina Thomson was found dead in southwest Calgary on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

    Calgary police have released the names of a man and woman found dead in the community of Erlton last week. 

    Police were called to a home in the 0-100 block of 34 Avenue S.W. at around 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 to check on the welfare of a woman whose friends said they hadn't heard from her for several days.

    Officers found the woman and a man dead in the home.

    WestJet employees confirmed to CTV News on Monday the woman was pilot Christina Thomson.

    On Wednesday, police confirmed Thomson, 45, was indeed one of the deceased, and identified Thomas Howell, 48, from Rowley, Mass., as the other.

    Though autopsies have been completed, police say the manner of death hasn't yet been determined, pending further testing.

    “Our condolences go out to the friends, colleagues and family of those involved in this tragic incident," said Staff Sgt. Lee Treit in a news release.

    "We still have many questions to answer for the loved ones and are hoping anyone with information will come forward."

    Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Bahamas cruise diverted to New England and Canada

    Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Meraviglia didn’t get the balmy getaway they were expecting. The ship, scheduled to sail to the Bahamas this week, instead headed to New England and Canada 'due to unseasonable and rapidly worsening weather.'

    Trudeau's top national security adviser retiring in the new year

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide on national security matters has announced she's retiring in early 2024, after spending the last two years providing advice to the government on pressing intelligence files including the allegations of foreign election interference and the 'Freedom Convoy' protests.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News