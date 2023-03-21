Calgary police seek help to find missing girl

Calgary police are looking for the public's help to find an 11-year-old girl.

Officials say Ayoum Ayo was last seen in the 100 block of 16 Avenue N.E. at 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police say attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful, so they are now turning to the public for help.

"There is nothing to indicate foul play is involved, but police are concerned for Ayoum's well-being," CPS said in a statement.

Ayoum is described as:

Approximately 142 centimetres (4'8") tall;

Weighing 41 kilograms (90 pounds);

Having a slim build;

Having brown eyes; and

Having black hair, which is sometimes dyed.

Ayoum was last seen wearing a bright-pink puffy winter jacket, a camouflage-patterned zip-up sweater, black Nike leggings, long white Nike socks and red and black Nike shoes.

Police say while the case does not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert, they are working with their partners at the Missing Children's Society of Canada for the investigation.

Anyone with information about Ayoum's whereabouts or movements is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.