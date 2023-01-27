Calgary police tap public for help finding missing man

A northeast Calgary man went missing earlier this month, and police are turning to the public for aid in finding him.

Nigel Edgar Cross, a 24-year-old who also goes by Nigel Edgar Powder, did not return to his Castlepark Road home on Jan. 10.

On Jan. 18, his family reported him missing, not having heard from him since he was last seen.

Police say it’s believed he was spotted on Jan. 20 at Sunridge Mall.

Remaining out of touch with his family this long is out of character, police say.

He’s described as 5’8” and 160 pounds, black-haired and brown-eyed with a scar on his upper lip.

He was last seen wearing a grey and black jacket, a black toque and black pants.

He was also wearing a blue medical mask, and often does.

Police say he’s known to frequent the CTrain between city hall and Rundle.

Anyone with information about this individual’s whereabouts is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.