CALGARY -- The Calgary Pride Festival returns with a number of live events after last year's event was forced to go online due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Pride Parade is typically the crown jewel of the multi-day event and this year a virtual event will be web-streamed on Sept. 5.

The B!G PRIDE drive-in performances in the TELUS Spark parking lot will be both in-person and online from Sept. 1 through 5.

Symbols to celebrate gender and sexual diversity already abound at Central Memorial Park, where the surrounding pathway has been painted with the rainbow flag as well as Black, trans and Indigenous colours.

Other online events include a conversation with royalty from India —- the worlds first openly gay prince.

There are also several online panels on a range of topics from inclusion within organizations and coming out safely.

Among the in-person events there will movie screenings, story time for children, burlesque performances and a walking tour of Calgary's LGBTQ2S+ history.

While some events are free of charge some will be accepting donations for various charities that continue the work of inclusion, acceptance and pride.

A complete list of festival events is available at Calgary Pride.