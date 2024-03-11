Calgary prioritizing Indigenous organizations in latest round of affordable housing land sales
Five city-owned sites will be sold at a discount to non-profits, with an emphasis on Indigenous organizations, to help support the development of affordable housing projects throughout Calgary.
The City of Calgary will be selling five pieces of land at below-market value to eligible non-profit organizations under its Non-Market Housing Land Sale program.
For this round of the program, the city is opening the application window to Indigenous organizations first, before opening it up to a general application period for all non-profit affordable housing providers.
Each site will receive funding of up to $75,000 per door from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund, to help support quick construction.
The city expects the sale of the sites will create up to 290 new non-market homes.
The five sites are located in Crescent Heights, Haysboro, Erin Woods, Erlton and Shaganappi.
“City lands are sold below market value to give non-profit organizations the opportunity to develop affordable housing at a discounted rate. This reduces the land cost for non-profit organizations who can turn the savings into more support for affordable housing programs or services,” the city said in a news release.
This is the fourth time the city has offered lands as part of the program, which has helped develop nearly 400 homes for Calgarians in need, according to the city.
The application window is open for Indigenous organizations from March 18 to April 25. Then the general application window opens for all other housing organizations from May 27 to July 4.
Successful applicants will have up to four years to construct the housing, including the approval and community engagement process.
More details to come…
Calgary Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi running for Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has officially announced he is running to be the leader of the Alberta NDP.
Magnotta transfer to medium-security prison prompts MPs to call corrections head, warden to testify
MPs agreed on Monday to launch a limited new parliamentary examination of Canada's prison transfer policies, in light of the new attention around the 2022 decision to transfer notorious Canadian killer Luka Magnotta from a maximum- to medium-security prison.
Kate's doctored photo raises concerns about tools that let everyone easily edit images
In an age when digital editing tools are more widespread and easier than ever to use, what even is a photo anymore?
Driver charged after flying wheel shatters windshield on major Toronto highway
A driver has been charged after a wheel separated from their vehicle and shattered the windshield of another car on a major Toronto-area highway.
Ottawa public school board proposes allowing students without passing grades to participate in graduation
A proposed change to the graduation ceremony policy of the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) would see the board switch to equity-based commencement ceremonies and allow for students without passing grades to participate.
The French government says it's being targeted by cyberattacks of 'unprecedented intensity'
The French government said Monday that several of its services have been targetted by cyberattacks of “unprecedented intensity,” and a special crisis centre was activated to restore online services.
opinion Was the Princess of Wales thrown under the bus in the royal photo fiasco?
It was supposed to be the image that calmed all the rumours about the Princess of Wales as she recovers after abdominal surgery. But royal commentator Afua Hagan writes it was anything but, and it's a stark example of Kensington Palace's struggle with tradition and the public's thirst for knowledge in the age of social media.
What is caffeine intoxication and how can you prevent it?
For many, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. While rare, there is always a potential for caffeine intoxication if a person is drinking irresponsibly.
'I'm struggling': Repayments of COVID-19 benefits leaving some Torontonians with little to spare
Nearly four years after Canada rolled out its emergency pandemic benefit programs, some recipients are only now just finding out they were not eligible and must pay thousands of dollars back to the government.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
City, library workers union to issue strike notice
The union representing about 6,000 city workers will issue strike notice Monday and likely walk off the job on Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi running for Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has officially announced he is running to be the leader of the Alberta NDP.
-
'Striving for a better future': Pride Week celebrations underway at MacEwan University
Pride Week celebrations have begun at MacEwan University.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
-
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
-
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
Vancouver
-
Uber ordered to pay $35K in damages, provide wheelchair-accessible rides in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
Uber has been ordered to pay a man who uses a wheelchair $35,000 in damages and to make accessible rides available in the Lower Mainland after the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal found the rideshare company has discriminated based on disability since it began operating in the region.
-
Former detective says B.C. gangs recruiting 'little soldiers' with 'no expertise' for smuggling, shootings
A former B.C. detective says the province needs to step up and offer more education to prevent young people from being recruited into gangs.
-
Science World closed due electrical fire under pier
Science World was closed Monday morning as firefighters responded to reports of smoke behind the building.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to provide CAR T-cell therapy to some leukemia, lymphoma patients
Up to 25 cancer patients in B.C. will soon have access to a form of immunotherapy officials described as a “miracle of modern science and medicine” at a news conference Sunday.
-
Vancouver Island artist's work featured on new Canadian coin
A design by a B.C. artist is the face of a new silver collector coin by the Royal Canadian Mint.
-
Average asking rental prices reached $2,193 last month
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada was $2,193 per month in February, marking a 10.5 per cent jump year-over-year and the fastest annual growth since September 2023.
Saskatoon
-
Early morning fire destroys home in Saskatoon's east side
A Saskatoon fire investigator is working to determine the cause of a fire that ravaged a home on Taylor Street on Monday morning.
-
Saskatoon woman charged with the death of 1-year-old boy
A 42-year-old woman is facing charges in connection to the death of a one-year-old boy.
-
Sask. researcher working on new treatment for stage 4 breast cancer
A Saskatchewan researcher is working on developing a new treatment for breast cancer, one with fewer side effects than chemotherapy.
Regina
-
Sask. universities join teachers' federation in calls for sustainable education funding
Representatives from Saskatchewan's largest post secondary institutions joined together to voice their concerns about the current state of education in the province.
-
Wolseley, Sask. named 2024 finalist for Kraft Hockeyville
Wolseley, Sask. has been named one of the four finalists for Kraft Hockeyville 2024.
-
Investigation
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Toronto
-
Driver charged after flying wheel shatters windshield on major Toronto highway
A driver has been charged after a wheel separated from their vehicle and shattered the windshield of another car on a major Toronto-area highway.
-
'I'm struggling': Repayments of COVID-19 benefits leaving some Torontonians with little to spare
Nearly four years after Canada rolled out its emergency pandemic benefit programs, some recipients are only now just finding out they were not eligible and must pay thousands of dollars back to the government.
-
Fire that destroyed 3 Richmond Hill homes caused estimated $12M in damage
No injuries were reported after a fire tore through a home in Richmond Hill overnight.
Montreal
-
Magnotta transfer to medium-security prison prompts MPs to call corrections head, warden to testify
MPs agreed on Monday to launch a limited new parliamentary examination of Canada's prison transfer policies, in light of the new attention around the 2022 decision to transfer notorious Canadian killer Luka Magnotta from a maximum- to medium-security prison.
-
Quebec budget to focus on education, health priorities: finance minister
The theme of the Legault government's next budget will be 'Priorities for Health and Education,' Finance Minister Eric Girard announced Monday. On the eve of the tabling of the budget, Girard stated that his sixth budget will be 'demanding and responsible.'
-
'Catastrophic': Quebecers worry about family as they watch crisis unfold in Haiti
Many Haitian Montrealers are worried about loved ones amid the violent attacks that have paralyzed the Haitian capital.
Atlantic
-
One person still sleeping rough at Halifax encampment: city
Two weeks after the Halifax Regional Municipality officially de-designated five encampment sites in the city, only one person is still residing in Grand Parade.
-
Wet, windy weekend leads into snowy start to the week for some in the Maritimes
While the weekend started off fairly pleasant for many areas in the Maritimes, it ended with some wet and windy conditions.
-
N.S. RCMP charge 2 men with attempted murder after alleged shooting
Two Millbrook men are facing attempted murder charges after an alleged shooting in the Nova Scotia community on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Kinew again sees highest approval among Canadian premiers: poll
For the second consecutive time, Manitoba’s premier has the highest approval rating among all provincial leaders across Canada.
-
Woman assaulted with coffee in Winnipeg Square: police
A 34-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged after she allegedly assaulted a store employee with a cup of hot coffee last Friday.
-
Toffoli, Miller ready for Jets debut as Washington pays a visit
Tyler Toffoli and Colin Miller – who were acquired from the New Jersey Devils before the NHL trade deadline – touched down in Winnipeg Sunday and will suit up for their new team Monday night.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa public school board proposes allowing students without passing grades to participate in graduation
A proposed change to the graduation ceremony policy of the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) would see the board switch to equity-based commencement ceremonies and allow for students without passing grades to participate.
-
Driver charged for knowingly wrong way driving on Hwy. 416 'hoping someone would call police'
Ontario Provincial Police have charged an eastern Ontario driver who got lost on Highway 416, south of Ottawa, and intentionally started driving in the wrong direction.
-
Ottawa man intercepts bitcoin scam targeting elderly woman
An Ottawa man found himself intercepting an investment scam Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim in critical condition following shooting in Sudbury neighbourhood
One person is in hospital with critical injuries following a shooting early Sunday evening in Greater Sudbury.
-
Police release more details following northern Ont. shelter-in-place incident
Ontario Provincial Police have released new details following a gunfire exchange between two suspects and police that left one man dead and a bystander seriously injured in northern Ontario.
-
Sudbury investigation into stolen property also uncovers $59K in drugs, $60K in cash
An investigation into a suspect believed to have stolen property from communities across Ontario led Greater Sudbury to more than $59,000 in illegal drugs and $60,000 in cash.
Barrie
-
Allegedly armed man arrested after boarding Barrie bus
Barrie police arrested an allegedly armed man wearing military-style clothing who boarded a bus at the downtown transit terminal.
-
Suspended driver faces 5 counts of impaired driving at police R.I.D.E. check
Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a driver with five counts of impaired driving during a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) check.
-
Huntsville Town Hall, library closed due to cybersecurity attack
The Town of Huntsville is investigating a cybersecurity incident that forced the closure of Town Hall and the library on Monday.
Kitchener
-
Two women killed in Guelph house fire
Two people have died, and two others escaped, after a fire broke out at a Guelph home early Monday morning.
-
OPP investigating shooting on Highway 6 near Hamilton, EMS say 2 women hurt
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Highway 6 early Sunday morning.
-
Celebration honours life of long-time Food Bank of Waterloo Region CEO
The legacy of a tireless community advocate was honoured during a special celebration of life at the University of Waterloo.
London
-
Fatal crashes on Highbury spark call for new traffic calming measures
An 85-year-old Londoner is dead following a collision Sunday night just north of London. It is the latest in a string of crashes along Highbury Avenue North. Now, some residents are calling for traffic calming measures.
-
'They are breathing, living beings': Frustration mounting against animal cruelty legislation
According to Donna Power, co-founder of Humane Initiative, Ontario’s animal cruelty legislation is failing the province’s most vulnerable animals.
-
Crash victim identified from fatal incident last week
The victim of a fatal crash in Lambton County last week has been identified. Crews were called to the two-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. on March 8.
Windsor
-
Elderly pedestrian in hospital with 'serious' injuries after being struck by vehicle
An 87-year-old pedestrian is in hospital with 'serious' injuries after being struck by a vehicle on McNorton Street shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday.
-
2 rollover collisions in downtown Windsor within hours of each other on the same street
A rollover collision in downtown Windsor was followed by a separate rollover collision on the same street, within a one-minute walking distance of the first collision, according to multiple neighbours in the area.
-
Millions of dollars announced for new Banwell interchange and widening of Highway 3
The start of construction for the final phase of the widening of Highway 3 has been announced.