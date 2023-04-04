Calgary real estate agent's licences revoked for misleading customers and fraud

A Calgary real estate agent, who was suspended on suspicion of illegal activity more than two years ago, has now had their licences revoked by the Real Estate Council of Alberta (RECA).

The cancellation of Gagandeep Singh's real estate and mortgage licences comes after a RECA hearing into "allegations of acting dishonestly, misleading consumers and participating in fraud."

"The proceedings against Singh have now concluded," RECA wrote on its website.

"On February 13, 2023, a RECA hearing panel cancelled Singh's suspended real estate and mortgage licences and prohibited Singh from applying for new licences for 10 years, beginning December 1, 2020."

The panel determined Singh participated in fraud on four separate occasions, including creating and distributing false documents. The forgeries included work permits, mortgage pre-approval letters and employment letters.

RECA issued a consumer alert on March 29 about Singh, a former real estate and mortgage licensee who was providing real estate and mortgage services despite being suspended.

Singh was originally suspended in November 2020 pending the investigation into the allegations, but officials say Singh continued working.

This resulted in six separate fines against Singh, totalling $150,000.

The panel's most recent decision included a global fine of $80,000 and a requirement for Singh to pay $23,465 in costs.

This is the second time RECA has issued a consumer alert about Singh's activities. The first was on Feb. 18, 2022.

Singh was last registered as a real estate associate with Grand Realty & Management Ltd., operating as Grand Realty, and as a mortgage associate with Grand Financial Group Ltd., operating as Dominion Lending Centres Grand Financial.

Officials say Singh will not be able to restore their licence until December 2030, but they will be required to successfully complete all licensing education requirements.

RECA says that all consumers should take steps to protect themselves from unlicenced brokerages and individuals. They advise anyone looking for these services to use the tools available on RECA's website.