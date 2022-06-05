Calgary's annual stairclimb event has a different look for in-person return

While there weren't any stairs involved in this year's annual stairclimb event, featuring Calgary's first responders, there were plenty of donations to a worthy cause anyway.

Beginning at 8 a.m., Calgary Fire Chief Steve Dongworth and Calgary Police Chief Mark Neufeld were joined by other firefighters and civilians at Canada Olympic Park.

Once there, they put on 60 pounds of firefighting gear and climbed 390 feet in elevation for a total distance of three kilometres.

It was the first time the annual Wellspring Stairclimb Challenge was held in-person in approximately two years.

All of the money raised by participants will go to help firefighters and Calgarians who are fighting cancer.

The disease has affected many residents, including Chief Dongworth.

"Both of my parents passed away from cancer," he told CTV News on Sunday. "We've had over 50 firefighters who've succumbed to occupational cancer – most of them retired – but I knew many of them, and many of them were friends.

"Cancer, I think for everyone, is intertwined into our lives as a terrible disease who takes people away (who are) far too young."

A virtual climb was also available for anyone who was unable to come to the park for the in-person event.

Further details can be found on Wellspring Calgary's website.