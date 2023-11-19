Calgary's Tibetan community hosts cultural bazaar

Calgary's Tibetan community held a cultural celebration in the city's southwest on Saturday.

The fall bazaar offered Tibetan handicrafts and food, including dumplings called mo-mos and welcomed people to learn more about the region.

The event wrapped up Saturday night with traditional dance performances, including a circle dance, which invites everyone to join.

"Through the Tibetan music and Tibetan dance we can preserve our own tradition and also Tibetan song. When we do that Tibetan circle dance, it doesn't matter the age, or gender – everyone can just jump and everyone can join," said Dechen Palmo, from the Tibetan Assoiation of Alberta.

The group hosts two cultural festivals each year, one in the fall and one in the spring.