Calgary's top cop signs on for another 3 years

Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld talks to reporters on Thursday, April 13, 2023, near the scene of a shooting in the Kensington business district in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colette Derworiz Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld talks to reporters on Thursday, April 13, 2023, near the scene of a shooting in the Kensington business district in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colette Derworiz

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina