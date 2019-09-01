It has been a winning weekend for some lucky Calgarians after Saturday night's Lotto 6/49 draw came up with three winners, including one ticket sold somewhere in the city.

The draw, which has a jackpot of $9 million, was won by three tickets that matched all six numbers.

One of the tickets was sold in Calgary, one elsewhere in Alberta and another in Ontario.

The winning numbers in last night's draw were 2, 21, 22, 24, 48, 49 and the bonus number was 23.

On Friday night's Lotto Max draw, a lucky winner in Calgary came up with all seven numbers to strike it rich with the $50 million jackpot.

So far, no winners have come forward to claim their prizes.

You can find out the full prize breakdown on the Western Canada Lottery Corporation's website.