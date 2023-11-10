CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary shooting victim suffers serious injuries, 2 others hurt in crash

    Calgary police are investigating a shooting and subsequent car crash in the northeast on Thursday that sent several people to hospital.

    Police were called to the 900 block of Marcombe Crescent N.E. just before midnight.

    When they arrived, officers found several people had been injured.

    EMS told CTV News three people were taken to hospital.

    Officials said one victim was in serious but stable condition after being shot, one was in serious condition with injuries sustained in a crash and one was in stable condition with injuries from the same crash.

    Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Calgary police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    With files from Tyson Fedor

