CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary Sikhs join in worldwide celebrations to honour the history of Sikhism

    Share

    This weekend Sikhs around the world are celebrating Vaisakhi.

    It’s a time to celebrate and reflect on the day their religion was formed.

    In Calgary, celebrations took place Saturday at the Dashmesh Culture Centre in northeast Calgary.

    “Vaisakhi is the birth of Khalsa for Sikhs, and all around the world,” says Raj Sidhu, Director of Operations at the Dashmesh Culture Centre.

    “The community comes together today to celebrate, and understand where we come from, and be proud of who we are.”

    As many as 70,000 people were expected to visit the centre and that included Premier Danielle Smith.

    “It means a lot is when you know when especially the premiere, we had the mayor here earlier," Sidhu says.

    “It means a lot as it shows our community that people are interested and it makes our community feel like they're part of the fabric of Calgary.”

    The community is also preparing for the annual Nagar Kirton parade on May11.

    It will start at the Dashmesh Culture Centre and make its way through the northeast communities before ending at Prairie Winds Park.

    This is the second largest parade behind the Calgary Stampede Parade.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Iran launches its first direct military attack against Israel

    Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launch much more destructive ballistic missiles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News