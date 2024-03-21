CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt wins World Cup silver in Slovenia

    Canada's Alexandria Loutitt clinched World Cup silver in women's ski jumping on Thursday, marking her seventh podium finish of the season in the year's final competition. Loutitt competes at the Women Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping World Cup event in Villach, Austria, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Darko Bandic Canada's Alexandria Loutitt clinched World Cup silver in women's ski jumping on Thursday, marking her seventh podium finish of the season in the year's final competition. Loutitt competes at the Women Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping World Cup event in Villach, Austria, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Darko Bandic
    Share

    Canada's Alexandria Loutitt clinched World Cup silver in women's ski jumping Thursday, marking her seventh podium finish of the season in the year's final competition.

    The 20-year-old from Calgary posted a two-jump total of 242.1 points in the normal hill competition. She finished behind gold medallist Eva Pinkelnig of Austria (244.9) and ahead of Nika Prevc of Slovenia (235.6).

    The second-place showing lifted Louttit into third place overall in the final World Cup season standings.

    Prevc claimed the Crystal Globe in the women’s ski jumping overall ranking while Pinkelnig finished the season in second place.

    Louttit hadn't stood on a podium since winning bronze Jan. 27 at the normal hill event in Ljubno, Slovenia, spanning 13 races.

    Her season included six individual podium finishes (three silver and three bronze) and a silver medal in the team event alongside fellow Calgarian Abigail Strate on Jan. 20 in Japan.

    The 23-year-old Strate notched four podium finishes (two silver and two bronze) this season, ranking 17th in the World Cup standings.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News