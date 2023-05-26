Calgary the focus of campaigning in the election homestretch

It's no surprise both leaders vying for premier are in Calgary for the campaign homestretch before Monday's election.

Calgary is believed to be the biggest battleground and both parties are working hard for seats in the city.

"Calgary is the space where the seats need to be found for the NDP and the UCP can't really afford to lose those seats," said Lars Hallstrom, political science professor at the University of Lethbridge.

At a UCP rally in Calgary on Thursday night, party Leader Danielle Smith shook hands with people and encouraged them to get out and vote.

At a much quieter Friday event, she continued that call.

"We know that we have got a tough fight in Calgary and Edmonton. And I want to make sure that every single one of our incumbents is able to return on Monday," said Smith.

"Every single vote is going to make a difference on election day."

Rachel Notley held a rally in Calgary on Friday, followed by a bus tour stopping at several locations throughout the city.

"My key message to anyone who hasn't gotten out to vote yet, please do, this is an important election," the NDP leader said.

In the final days before the election, both leaders received major endorsements.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper released a video supporting Smith and the UCP.

Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi was with Notley on the NDP campaign trail making his endorsement.