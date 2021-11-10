Calgary Transit passenger charged following investigation into alleged racist, sexist attack

CALGARY -

A 63-year-old Calgary man faces four charges including assault and criminal harassment following a police investigation into an outburst on a CTrain targeting a young woman.

According to police, a young South Asian woman was seated on a northbound train on the evening of Sept. 2 when a couple with a child in a stroller boarded at the Chinook LRT station.

One of the parents took a seat with the child while the other parent stood nearby.

Another man allegedly told the South Asian woman to offer her seat to the second parent, despite the assurances from the couple that she needn't stand.

The man became outraged with the situation and allegedly hurled racial and sexual slurs at the young woman before standing up and walking toward her.

A passenger intervened and prevented the man from confronting the woman.

Calgary Transit officials were notified of the incident and the man was told by staff to exit the train at the City Hall station.

Police met the woman at a station further down the line where her statement was gathered.

As a result of the investigation, Gary Francis Dawson has been charged with:

Assault;

Criminal harassment;

Causing a disturbance; and,

Mischief.

CPS officials say the case is considered hate-motivated and the investigation into the matter continues.

"No one should have to fear for their safety when they are out enjoying our city, especially if that fear comes from being targeted because of their race or some other personal characteristic," said Sgt. Gareth Joels from the Calgary Police Service hate and extremism team.

"This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we want this young woman to know that Calgarians are not okay with what happened to her. It shows in the fact that people on the train intervened, and I hope it shows in all the investigative work we have done to try hold the person responsible accountable."