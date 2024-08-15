CALGARY
    Calgary Transit peace officer charged with assault in relation to CTrain incident

    A Calgary Transit peace officer has been charged in relation to an assault that took place following an on-duty incident earlier this year.

    On Tuesday, Feb. 13, around 1 p.m., peace officers responded to Marlborough C Train station for reports of a medical event.

    While dealing with that, a man unrelated to the call verbally confronted the officers.

    The man was asked to leave transit property, and didn’t, resulting in his arrest. A physical altercation took place, and the man was struck a number of times while being restrained.

    The man was transported to hospital as a precaution, then issued a summons for failure to depart transit property and given a one-year ban under the Trespass to Premises Act.

    Following a police investigation into the incident and after consulting with Alberta Crown prosecutors, a 36-year-old Calgary Transit peace officer was charged with one count of assault.

    The officer  is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

