Calgary university in talks for Western Canada's first optometry school

A Calgary university envisions being home to Western Canada's first optometry school.

Mount Royal University (MRU) and the University of Waterloo, in Ontario, recently signed a memorandum of understanding, putting the idea in their sights.

"A new school of optometry will not only address our province's growing need for skilled optometrists, but also ensure that diverse communities—particularly in rural and underserved areas—have improved access to essential vision care and comprehensive health support," said Dr. Kim Bugera, registrar and CEO of the Alberta College of Optometrists.

The School of Optometry and Vision Science, located at the University of Waterloo, was established in 1967.

It's the only English-language school of optometry in Canada.

A key goal of the partnership is to figure out the best ways to address diseases and adding another school will help.

"Age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, hypertension and diabetes are prevalent in rural and Indigenous communities," officials said.

"As primary health-care providers, optometrists have extensive and ongoing training to examine, diagnose, treat and manage ocular disorders, diseases and injuries and systemic diseases that manifest in the eye."

Alberta Association of Optometrists president Dr. Sophia Leung says this agreement will ensure there are "proficient optometrists ready to serve Alberta’s growing population."

"The time has come for Alberta to be an educational leader and move forward with the first school of optometry to serve students in this province, while supporting those in Western Canada."

MRU says the next steps will include the establishment of a steering committee, made up of members from both schools, to see how the goal can be achieved.

"This work will involve reviewing information, resources and regulations to determine the feasibility for implementation of an optometry school in Alberta. For example, matters for consideration may include infrastructure, financial and human resources, accreditation," MRU said in a statement.

The work will also involve representatives from the Alberta Association of Optometrists and the College of Optometrists of Alberta.