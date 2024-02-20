CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary weather: Expect more melting this week, before a cool down starts on Monday

    Calgary weather forecast Feb. 20, 2024
    Share

    Calgary roads, parking lots and sidewalks will be messy this week with daytime highs two to six-degrees above seasonal and overnight lows six to nine degrees warmer than average.

    These daytime temperatures will assist in melting most of the remaining ice and snow, but with overnight lows that are below freezing, some surfaces will continue to ice up in this persistent freeze-thaw cycle.

    Zonal flow along the southern prairie provinces over the next few days will bring a warmer westerly wind at the surface, which will not only boost daytime highs, but also aid in the evaporative processes, further contributing to the elimination of snow cover.

    This warm trend will only last until the end of the weekend when a shift in weather patterns re-introduces colder, Arctic air into Alberta. The daytime high on Monday is expected to be 12 C colder than Sunday, with an overnight low that will also be below seasonal.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News