Calgary weather: Expect more melting this week, before a cool down starts on Monday

Calgary roads, parking lots and sidewalks will be messy this week with daytime highs two to six-degrees above seasonal and overnight lows six to nine degrees warmer than average.

These daytime temperatures will assist in melting most of the remaining ice and snow, but with overnight lows that are below freezing, some surfaces will continue to ice up in this persistent freeze-thaw cycle.

Zonal flow along the southern prairie provinces over the next few days will bring a warmer westerly wind at the surface, which will not only boost daytime highs, but also aid in the evaporative processes, further contributing to the elimination of snow cover.

This warm trend will only last until the end of the weekend when a shift in weather patterns re-introduces colder, Arctic air into Alberta. The daytime high on Monday is expected to be 12 C colder than Sunday, with an overnight low that will also be below seasonal.