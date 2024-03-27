Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in crisis

The Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society says it is facing an existential crisis as expenses rise and the donations it relies on to keep operating fall.

Calgary Wildlife cares for injured and orphaned wildlife in the region.

Executive director Beki Hunt says increased regulatory pressures, coupled with the escalating costs associated with wildlife care, have led to a 30 per cent increase in expenses.

At the same time, she says, the organization is facing a 40 per cent decline in contributions during the first three months of 2024.

"As an organization committed to the welfare of wildlife, we find ourselves at a critical juncture," Hunt said.

"The combination of increased expenses, regulatory pressures and the reduction in donations has left us with no choice but to take immediate action to mitigate our financial challenges."

In response to this financial crisis, Calgary Wildlife is implementing measures to reduce costs, including limiting the number of animal patients it can accommodate and reducing its operating hours.

Hunt says the decisions are necessary to ensure the organization's sustainability, despite spring and early summer being the busiest stretch, as animals migrate back to the area, many with offspring.

She says the agency's future now hinges on donors returning to fund its operations.

"We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support we have received from our community over the years," Hunt said.

"We appeal to the generosity of individuals and organizations to rally behind us and help us continue our crucial work of rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife and releasing them back into their natural habitats.

"If 500 wildlife lovers could commit to a regular monthly donation of $25, the price of four coffees, it would definitely put us in a better place."

Calgary Wildlife responds to help injured wildlife and to facilitate their return to the wild.

It operates a fully functional veterinary hospital, staffed with a veterinarian and veterinary technologists who perform surgeries on-site.

It also collaborates with veterinarians at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo and shares information with other wildlife rehabilitation centres in North America.

For more information about the Calgary Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, its services or how to donate, visit https://www.calgarywildlife.org/.