Calgary Zoo needs to name 2 flaming red pandas

The Calgary Zoo wants your help naming a set of furry twins.

A pair of red pandas were born in June, but the boy and girl only made their public debut this fall.

The theme for their names is "the sun," due to their fiery, flaming red coats and their mom's name, which is Nepali for Dawn.

One boy and one girl panda need names. The contest closes Dec. 19 (Photo: Twitter@calgaryzoo)

To cast a vote, go here. Voting closes December 19.