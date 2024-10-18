CALGARY
Calgary

    • Canada's Stefan Daniel wins sixth career world para triathlon title

    Stefan Daniel competes in the men's Para Triathlon PTS5 during the Paralympic Games in Paris, France, on Sept. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Paralympic Committee-Dave Holland Stefan Daniel competes in the men's Para Triathlon PTS5 during the Paralympic Games in Paris, France, on Sept. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Paralympic Committee-Dave Holland
    Share

    Canada’s Stefan Daniel won his sixth career world triathlon para championship title Friday, calling his victory "redemption" after a heartbreaking crash at the Paris Paralympics.

    The 27-year-old from Calgary completed the sprint-distance test in 59 minutes 26 seconds to win the men’s standing classification.

    Australia’s Jack Howell was second in 1:00:14 and Portugal’s Filipe Marques was third in 1:00:43.

    Daniel's win comes six weeks after he crashed while leading at the Paris Games. He ran into a barricade while making the final hairpin turn during the cycling portion of the race.

    “Today, I just felt a sense of relief when I crossed the finish line. This will make the off-season so much sweeter,” Daniel said. “It was redemption.”

    Daniel has a silver medal from the 2016 Rio Paralympics and a bronze from the 2021 Games in Tokyo to go with his six world titles.

    “The last month was really difficult for me, but today’s performance, I was able to remind myself that I’m still a good athlete and I was just so proud that I was able to rebound and have a good one,” Daniel said.

    Winnipeg’s Leanne Taylor, who won a bronze medal in Paris, was fourth in the women’s wheelchair classification.

    --

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 18, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween

    If you’re heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice, and other goodies – rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.

    Dog spotted hanging out on top of ancient pyramid in Egypt

    While flying over Egypt’s famous Great Pyramids at sunrise earlier this week, U.S. paraglider Marshall Mosher and fellow paragliders spotted the unexpected sight of a stray hound also taking in views around the summit of one of the ancient wonders.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News