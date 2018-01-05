Officials with the Canadian Blood Services have launched a donation drive this month and are recruiting first responders to help out.

The Sirens for Life campaign intends to collect over 5,000 units of blood and recruit 587 new donors.

The agency says that the need for blood donations is always high, with whole blood used in emergencies and during surgeries. Plasma and platelets are also used to help patients undergoing cancer treatment and for other disorders.

The CBS says that with paramedics involved, it’s inspiring others.

“The public loves to come and support those emergency workers and the patients in the hospital. A lot of people came in over the holidays to help support the patients, but we are around 365 days a year, so it’s really about keeping that awareness up to keep on giving and support those patients,” said Judy Jones with the Canadian Blood Services.

The service says that one person seriously injured in a car crash could need as many as 50 blood donations to help save their life.