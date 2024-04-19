Canmore man faces multiple charges after breaking into same place twice

A Canmore man faces multiple charges in relation to breaking into the same home twice.

On Tuesday, a homeowner came home to discover a man inside his Lincoln Park residence. The man fled and the homeowner chased him, while also notifying the RCMP about the situation.

A foot chase resulted in the suspect being arrested a short time later.

Investigation determined that the same suspect had allegedly broken into the same residence on Monday.

As a result, the 41-year-old Canmore man has been charged with two counts of breaking and entering into a residence, resisting arrest and failing to comply with release conditions.

The accused also had nine other outstanding arrest warrants, including seven from Canmore, one from Banff and one from Chestermere.

Further investigation led police to believe that the accused has been involved in a number of rental fraud investigations in Canmore dating back to 2018.

In those situations, he would advertise a property for rent in Canmore on Kijiji, accept a deposit and then either cut off contact with the renter or when they arrived to move in, someone else would already be living there.

As a result, the man was charged with nine additional counts of fraud under $5,000.

Following a bail hearing, the man was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in Canmore court on April 24.