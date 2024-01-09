CALGARY
Calgary

    • Carbon monoxide leak in northeast Calgary home sends 3 people to hospital

    A stock photo showing the side of a Calgary Fire Department vehicle. A stock photo showing the side of a Calgary Fire Department vehicle.

    Three people were taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide (CO) leak at a northeast Calgary home on Tuesday afternoon.

    Fire crews were called to a residence in Taradale due to worries about carbon monoxide around 1:30 p.m.

    When crews arrived, they found CO levels between 60 and 70 parts per million.

    The carbon monoxide alarms had activated inside the residence, but the residents thought the alarms were faulty. They reported they felt sick for some time.

    After they bought a new alarm and it activated again, they called 9-1-1.

    ATCO was called to the scene and investigated alongside fire crews. They discovered an exhaust connection inside the wall had separated, which caused CO to leak into the home when the furnace turned on.

    Three residents were taken to hospital due to the dangerous CO accumulation. The home was ventilated to bring the CO readings to zero.

    “Carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that has no colour, smell or taste. Long-term exposure can cause sickness or lead to death,” the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said in a news release.

    CFD encourages all Calgary residents to have working carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.

    “Working CO alarms provide the only warning of dangerous CO gases in your home. Most commonly, the main source of CO gas in your home is your furnace, but you should monitor any household appliances which run on fossil fuels, like natural gas and propane,” CFD said.

    CO gas exposure symptoms can include:

    • Headaches;
    • Nausea;
    • Dizziness;
    • Confusion;
    • Fatigue; and
    • Losing consciousness.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News