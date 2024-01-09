Carbon monoxide leak in northeast Calgary home sends 3 people to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital after a carbon monoxide (CO) leak at a northeast Calgary home on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a residence in Taradale due to worries about carbon monoxide around 1:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found CO levels between 60 and 70 parts per million.

The carbon monoxide alarms had activated inside the residence, but the residents thought the alarms were faulty. They reported they felt sick for some time.

After they bought a new alarm and it activated again, they called 9-1-1.

ATCO was called to the scene and investigated alongside fire crews. They discovered an exhaust connection inside the wall had separated, which caused CO to leak into the home when the furnace turned on.

Three residents were taken to hospital due to the dangerous CO accumulation. The home was ventilated to bring the CO readings to zero.

“Carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that has no colour, smell or taste. Long-term exposure can cause sickness or lead to death,” the Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said in a news release.

CFD encourages all Calgary residents to have working carbon monoxide detectors in their homes.

“Working CO alarms provide the only warning of dangerous CO gases in your home. Most commonly, the main source of CO gas in your home is your furnace, but you should monitor any household appliances which run on fossil fuels, like natural gas and propane,” CFD said.

CO gas exposure symptoms can include: