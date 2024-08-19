Cavalry FC is back in the mix to win another Canadian shield

At the beginning of the season, Cavalry FC was fit to be tied.

In their first 15 games, Cavalry had nine draws.

But of late, the lads from Calgary have reeled off four straight wins.

Left Back Bradley Kamden says there was never any panic with all the ties.

"From the beginning, from the moment we had all of these ties, I think what we did really well was to keep believing in our process, keep believing in our DNA and keep working – and keep believing in each other," said the 30 year old.

"We stayed together and we stuck through the difficult results, and now I think we're continuing to do the right things and it's paying off."

Back in the mix

The winning streak has been big for Cavalry FC.

They're right back in the mix to win their second consecutive regular season championship.

This is how close it is for the top for teams in the Canadian Premier League standings

Forge FC 34 points;

Atletico Ottawa 32 points;

York FC 31 points; and

Cavalry FC 30 points.

The goal, says number one goalkeeper Marco Carducci, is to win back-to-back Canadian Shields.

"Winning a league over 20 games is a very difficult thing to do," said the 27 year old.

"We've been able to do that, we did that last year. Again it's about dominance over an entire season and that's the thing we always wanted to do."

"Obviously, there's the playoffs as well, and that's one area we recognize we have fallen short in the past, but it's got to be one step at a time and right now it's about the league table."

"We're in that fight for first place, and we're going to aim for another shield at the end of the season."

Facing Pacific FC

This weekend, Cavalry will face Pacific FC at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows.

Pacific is 10 points back of Cavarly in the standings, but head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. says now it not the time to take any team lightly.

"Do you know what? We've always had these little challenge," he said.

"Not only have we won four straight, we've also won our last for road games as well, so I think that's big."

"We've had a tie 0-0 here and 1-1 there. This is the opportunity now to beat them."

Saturday's game at ATCO Field gets underway at 3 p.m.