Cavalry FC to bring back coach and general manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. for 3 more years

Cavalry FC announced a contract extension Thursday for head coach and general manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr.

Wheeldon, a two-time manager of the year winner, signed on for three more years, after leading Cavalry FC to a league-winning 2023 season.

“Many things in professional sports are difficult; working alongside Tommy Wheeldon Jr. is not,” said Cavalry FC president and COO.Ian Allison, in a media release.

“Tommy is part of Cavalry FC’s DNA and has been since we first started this journey in 2018,” Allison added. “His success on the pitch is obvious. He has recruited, mentored and coached more than 100 players, coaches and support personnel through our system, and we are delighted that he will be doing so for at least the next three years.”

COMMITMENT TO COMMUNITY

Allison also praised Wheeldon’s commitment to Calgary’s soccer community and the role Cavalry FC plays in it.

“His belief in the game, this community, in the Canadian Premier League and in our club’s values, goals and objectives align perfectly. We are delighted he will continue to play a vital role in next chapters in Cavalry FC history," Allison said.

Wheeldon was the club’s first head coach and general manager in 2018. Cavalry FC won regular season titles in 2019 and 2023, where they won the first CPL Shield.

“I am delighted to sign an extension with a club and a city that I love, and I can’t wait to continue this great journey that we are on,” Wheeldon said. “I am thankful to our ownership for their constant support and continued strive for excellence, particularly Linda Southern-Heathcott, for her and her family’s vision in building something special for our community and beyond.

Cavalry FC embraces our city and province through our kits, which pay homage to our distinct landscapes, histories, and aspirations. Join us at ATCO Field—we can't wait to welcome everyone!



🛒https://t.co/JqTPDpDrBO@CPLsoccer @MacronSports @WestJet pic.twitter.com/LdPXbC05H5 — Cavalry FC (@CPLCavalryFC) April 9, 2024

“Whilst we have come a long way and achieved so many great things in our short history, there is still so much left to pursue and that’s what keeps me hungry to continue growing this special football club,” he added. “I am humbled to be able to work alongside the leadership of our president Ian Allison and our senior management team, in developing the future of the game in this country.

“Every opportunity I get to walk out onto ATCO Field here at Spruce Meadows, I take pride in leading this club alongside the fine group of players and exceptional staff we have developed. It is very special that I get to share this with my family and friends in the stands, alongside the passionate and unwavering support of our Cavalry FC supporters. It is all truly a dream come true.”

Cavalry FC open the 2024 season Saturday, when they travel to Hamilton to take on Forge FC.

They are back at Spruce Meadows Tuesday, April 23, to take on Vancouver FC in the first round of the Telus Canadian Championship, with the winner advancing to a quarterfinal match against the Vancouver Whitecaps of the MSL.

Its CPL season opener comes a few days later, on Sunday, April 28, when the club takes on Pacific FC at ATCO Field.

For information about tickets, go here.