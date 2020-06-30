CALGARY -- Stampede may be scaled back this year because of COVID-19, but not the Bell Fireworks Spectacular, set to light up the sky on July 3 and 12.

And you don’t need to be downtown to take in the incredible display. Bigger and higher than traditional Stampede fireworks, the Bell Fireworks Spectacular will be seen by anyone with a view of the city skyline.

“This is going to be an incredible show and we can’t wait to share the experience with our community,” said Stampede president and board chair Dana Peers.

“We’d like to thank Calgarians for always riding by our side, and special thanks to Stampede partner Bell for making this possible.”

The show will start at 11 p.m. both nights.

Stampede Park will be closed to the public for the event, as the entire Stampede grounds will be utilized for the massive fireworks display.

A live broadcast and online streaming of the Bell Fireworks Spectacular will be available on CTV Calgary, allowing for great viewing right from the comfort of your home.

Those who want to watch the fireworks outdoors are asked to follow physical distancing protocols.

Once you’ve found a spot, tune in to FUNNY 1060 AM for a musical soundtrack.

“It’s a fireworks show for everyone – in your yard or in your home. We encourage you to find a safe place, and show Calgary’s Spirit," said Peers.

Organizers of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth earlier announced scaled-back plans for this year's celebrations, with some of the Stampede’s best-known treats being offered at drive-thru events.

It all kicks off on July 4 and 5, with a food truck rally at Stampede Park from noon to 9 p.m.

On July 6, 7, 9, 10 and 11, there will be a mini-doughnut drive-thru at Stampede Park, open from noon to 9 p.m. Attendees must purchase a ticket online, which grants them two gate admissions to Sneak-a-Peek for the 2021 Calgary Stampede.

On July 8, BMO Kids’ Day will include a pancake breakfast drive-thru, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is complimentary, but requires advance registration online.

“We would like to thank the community for keeping the stampede spirit shining in 2020, we hope there’s a little taste of Stampede for everyone this year, until we can gather together again in 2021," said Peers.

Event details can be found on the Stampede's website.