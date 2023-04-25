Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche

Cale Stecyk, 21, was killed in an avalanche in Lake Louise on Saturday, Alberta's first fatal incident of the season. (Supplied) Cale Stecyk, 21, was killed in an avalanche in Lake Louise on Saturday, Alberta's first fatal incident of the season. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Prince William got 'very large sum' in phone hack settlement

Prince William, the heir to the throne, quietly received 'a very large sum of money' in a 2020 settlement with the British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch's media empire for phone hacking, according to court documents aired Tuesday in one of his brother's lawsuits.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina