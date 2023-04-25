Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche

A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.

The Rocky Mountain House Rams confirmed 21-year-old forward Cale Stecyk was killed when he was buried in an avalanche in Lake Louise over the weekend.

Parks Canada says three skiers were in a closed area near the resort called the West Bowl on Saturday when they triggered Size 3 avalanche.

All three were swept down to the bottom of the slope and two of the skiers were buried.

Stecyk was fully buried in the slide and did not survive.

He was a great teammate, friend and leader on and off the ice, the Rams said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to this family Alan, Shari and Teagan as well as his girlfriend McKenna at this time, as well as numerous friends, colleagues and teammates," the team wrote in a Monday statement.

"Cale was someone that everyone wanted to be around and play with, his infectious smile and presence will be missed by many."

None of the skiers were wearing transceivers.

Many officials who monitor avalanche conditions in the Rocky Mountains say it's been a dangerous season for back-country users.

Those conditions were the main reason why the West Bowl was closed off.

Saturday's avalanche was Alberta's first fatal avalanche of the season.