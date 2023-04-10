CFL sophomore Peyton Logan's 2023 goal is helping Stampeders win Grey Cup title
Training camp can't open soon enough for Peyton Logan.
The five-foot-eight, 189-pound Logan enjoyed a solid rookie season with the Calgary Stampeders, finishing second in the CFL in combined yards. With a year of Canadian football under his belt, Logan figures his second training camp should be more about fine-tuning his game than becoming acclimated with a new game, team and country.
"Just that experience alone will help me evolve my game more," the amiable Logan said. "I've always been a playbook-type of guy and once I got into the playbook, all I need then was that experience.
"Once I get that experience and learned how we run our offence, the sky is the limit."
Logan amassed 2,078 total yards in 16 regular-season games last season. That earned him Calgary's nomination for the CFL's top rookie award, which was captured by Winnipeg receiver Dalton Schoen.
The bulk of that production came on special teams as Logan was fifth overall in both punt returns (74 for 787 yards) and kickoff returns (25 for 612 yards, TD). He also returned a missed field goal 122 yards for a touchdown.
With Calgary also boasting CFL rushing leader Ka'Deem Carey (1,088 yards 5.5-yard average, 10 TDs), Logan saw limited snaps on offence. The former Tennessee-Martin star accumulated 365 yards rushing and three TDs on 58 carries (6.3-yard average) while adding 18 receptions for 192 yards.
"I like special teams, I just like playing the sport of football," said Logan. "That (returning kicks/punts) is just another opportunity to get the ball into my hands.
"Once you get the ball, you have to make something out of it. Luckily, the ball bounced my way, I did OK on special teams. Hopefully, I can do better this year."
Logan was a first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference selection in 2021 after rushing for 1,143 yards and four TDs on 156 carries (7.2-yard average). But he also played special teams throughout his college career, returning 42 kickoffs for 1,067 yards (25.4-yard average) with four TDs.
For CFL rookies, playing special teams is a fact of life. The good news, though, is returners will get ample opportunity to shine given the abundance of kicks/punts in three-down football and the Canadian game being played on a longer, wider field.
While initially being excited about the prospect of playing on a bigger field, Logan said the Canadian game took some getting used to early on.
"I was used to the short field and knew how many steps I had until I get to the sideline," he said. "So I had to really adjust to that (in CFL).
"And maybe having 12 people on the field. But other than that, I had no problems adjusting."
Another difference in Canada is the absence of the fair catch although CFL defenders must remain at least five yards from the player who's attempting to field the ball.
"I love that little halo they give you," Logan said with a chuckle. "It was a little bit of an adjustment but not something that hindered my performance.
"It was like, 'Oh, I get to return the ball more often now.' I really like the longer field, it gives me more space to the what I've got to do."
With Carey established as Calgary's main rusher, Logan said he looks forward to giving a defence something different to consider when he gets into the backfield. The five-foot-nine, 207-pound Carey is effective running between the tackles while the speedy Logan can help establish the edge.
But Logan said he also enjoys being a receiver.
"As long as I touch the ball, be it on a handoff or pass, it really doesn't matter to me," he said. "I like to be involved in the passing game, I love the passing game, actually, it's exciting.
"But running the ball is also exciting."
Logan has but one goal for 2023, and that's helping Calgary win a Grey Cup title. And he plans to pick the brains of his teammates and coaches to help gain the knowledge he figures he'll need to do his part in trying to make that happen
"Knowledge is power and once I know more, I can play faster," he said. "I want to learn something new about the CFL game every day.
"That's my goal."
Logan said while he expects to be better in 2023, all he really controls is giving supreme effort each and every day.
"They (Stamps officials, fans) can expect everything I've got," he said. "I should be better but that's God's will, only God knows how good I'll play.
"I really don't care about individual awards or stuff like that. As long as we win the championship, I'm happy. Be it on special teams, at running back, on the (practice roster) injured, I don't care how we do it as long as we get it done."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
-
LIVE at 3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 4
A 23-year-old bank employee armed with a rifle opened fire at his workplace Monday morning, killing four people -- including a close friend of the governor -- while livestreaming the attack, authorities said.
Massive black hole flying through space leaves behind a trail of stars: NASA
A supermassive black hole flying through space has left behind a trail of newborn stars twice as long as the Milky Way, a phenomenon researchers say they have never seen until now.
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
Prime minister's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
Grand jury indicts mother of 6-year-old who shot U.S. teacher
A grand jury in Virginia has indicted the mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher on charges of child neglect and failing to secure her handgun in the family's home, a prosecutor said Monday.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney see Wrexham dream move one step closer
Ryan Reynolds punched the air before turning to embrace Rob McElhenney as the Hollywood stars moved a big step closer to their dream of leading Welsh soccer team Wrexham to promotion.
WATCH | 'Craziest thing I've ever seen': Video shows person rollerblading on Ontario expressway
A video uploaded to Facebook shows a rollerblader in Hamilton, Ont., skating down a busy expressway.
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
Edmonton
-
'Proud to have him on our team': Alberta RCMP pay tribute to officer killed in crash
A Strathcona County RCMP officer is dead after an overnight crash. According to a statement from the RCMP, the crash happened around 2 a.m., and the officer suffered fatal injuries.
-
Man charged with mischief after becoming stuck inside Talus Dome
Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
-
Alberta premier says she's under ethics investigation related to COVID-19 prosecution
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is under investigation by the province's ethics commissioner into whether she interfered in the administration of justice in relation to a COVID-19 prosecution.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver charity behind world's largest solar-powered tricycle seeking new space to create large-scale metal artwork
The Vancouver charity behind the world's largest solar-powered tricyle is adding its name to the growing list of arts organizations struggling to find affordable space in the city.
-
'I still can't believe it': B.C. teen shocked by American Idol judges' decision
Seventeen-year-old Tyson Venegas looked on nervously as he waited to learn if he'd made it to American Idol's top 24, after telling the judges he knew his last performance was not his best.
-
Heavy rain sets off high-water warnings for rivers in southern B.C.
Forecasters are warning of swollen creeks and rivers as heavy rain sweeps over southern British Columbia.
Atlantic
-
'They deserve respect': N.S. school support staff prepare to go on strike
School support staff in Nova Scotia could go on strike in less than two weeks after they were unable to reach an agreement with the province over wages.
-
Maritimes set for warmest days of 2023 so far
It’s the warmest stretch of the year so far to get this week started in the Maritimes.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at hospital in western Nova Scotia: health authority
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital, in western Nova Scotia.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. teacher suspended for pushing student from classroom
A Vancouver Island schoolteacher lost his teaching certificate for one day and was directed to complete a course on creating a positive learning environment after he pushed a Grade 7 student out of his classroom.
-
B.C. Liberal name being dropped Wednesday as party to become B.C. United
The British Columbia Liberal Party will formally become known as BC United on Wednesday, when leader Kevin Falcon introduces the party's new name, logo and brand.
-
Victoria and Saanich amalgamation study back on track after pandemic hiatus
Research into what amalgamation could look like for the two largest municipalities in Greater Victoria is back underway, following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto
-
One person dead after industrial accident at Toronto metal fabrication facility
A man has succumbed to his injuries following an industrial accident at a metal fabrication business in Toronto, the Ministry of Labour confirms.
-
Police investigating severe crash in Oshawa, Ont.
A major roadway in Oshawa, Ont. has been closed Monday afternoon while police investigate a severe car crash.
-
'I got lucky': U of T student closes out 7-1 Leafs win
A University of Toronto student had to put his studies on ice after he was called up to play in a National Hockey League game Saturday.
Montreal
-
'Culture of Solidarity': Premier Legault's 'Catholicism' tweet sparks controversy
François Legault's Easter break came to an abrupt end Monday morning when one of his tweets sparked backlash online. 'Catholicism has also given us a culture of solidarity that distinguishes us on a continental scale,' Legault wrote, sharing a column by Mathieu Bock-Cote published on the Journal de Montréal website.
-
Video shows man vandalizing Montreal mosque, smashing windows
Montreal police (SPVM) officers have arrested a 32-year-old man, and he's been charged with mischief after smashing the glass door at the Al Omah Mosque. Police responded to the mosque on Sunday around 5 a.m., located on Saint-Dominique Street. downtown.
-
Frustration mounts for Quebecers still without power five days after ice storm
Frustration was mounting on Monday for Quebecers still without power five days after a major ice storm, as the province's hydro utility worked to reconnect the remaining homes and businesses cut off from the grid.
Ottawa
-
Kemptville, Ont. residents come together as properties flood
A flood warning remains in effect for the Rideau Valley watershed following Wednesday's ice storm. Rising water levels, coupled with the ice storm and the immediate melt pushed the Rideau River higher.
-
Man suspended from driving since 2000 arrested for driving in Ottawa
Ottawa police say a man who has been suspended from driving for more than 20 years was pulled over this weekend and arrested.
-
Driver caught speeding on Highway 401 with unsecured infant in backseat
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver has been charged after being caught speeding on Highway 401 in the Leeds area.
Kitchener
-
Get out your sunscreen! Summer-like temperatures expected this week
Southern Ontario will be warming up this week and it could be a record-breaker.
-
Suspicious package detonated outside Guelph police headquarters
The Guelph Police Service detonated a suspicious package Monday morning that was left outside its headquarters on Wyndham Street.
-
Man wanted for hate-motivated incident on Waterloo transit arrested
Police have arrested a man in connection to a hate-motivated incident on a bus in Waterloo.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon construction firm fined $24,000 after worker seriously injured
A Saskatoon construction company was slapped with $24,000 in fines for an incident that left a worker seriously injured.
-
'Is anyone really comfortable in game seven?': Blades and Pats to play deciding seventh game
The WHL’s eastern conference semi-final playoff series between the Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats has been so special, one more game is a good thing.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Infections on the decline after increases
The spread of COVID-19 infections was on the decline over the last week after three weeks of increases, according to the University of Saskatchewan research team monitoring the city's wastewater.
Northern Ontario
-
Cottage country in Canada may not be for everyone. Here's why some are leaving
When the pandemic shut down life in Canada’s big cities, many Canadians moved their lives to cottage country. Now, after experiencing the challenges of rural living, one expert explains why a mass exodus back to urban centres could be on the horizon.
-
Kivi Park reopened after suspects found with pellet gun, Sudbury police say
Sudbury police say Kivi Park in the city's South End has reopened following a brief scare due to a weapons complaint Monday afternoon.
-
North Bay volunteers serve up turkey, ham and all the fixings
The Gathering Place in North Bay was busy Monday as volunteers dished out an Easter meal for individuals and families, and officials say they served more clients this year compared to previous years.
Winnipeg
-
Several drivers impacted by problem with fuel at Selkirk gas station
A quick stop at a Selkirk gas station turned into a headache for several drivers due to a problem with the fuel in one of the station's gas tanks.
-
Photos reveal how The Bay in downtown Winnipeg will be transformed
New photos from the Southern Chiefs Organizations (SCO) reveal what Winnipeggers can expect for the future of the Hudson’s Bay building in downtown Winnipeg.
-
'We have to be prepared': plans to fight spring flood underway in Winnipeg and Fargo
With the rising temperatures starting to melt the snow, plans are underway in the City of Winnipeg and south of the border to prepare for any potential spring flooding.
Regina
-
Sask. premier calls out federal minister following comments on natural resource rights
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said a comment made by federal justice minister David Lametti in regard to the Natural Resource Revenue Transfer Act is an “outrageous statement.”
-
Supply issues in Regina could lead to 'impact on home prices': realtor association says
A shortage of moderately priced homes continues to cause problems for prospective home buyers in Regina, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
-
Drive-by shooting leads to unrelated charges for 2 people, Regina police say
A drive-by shooting incident led to unrelated charges for two people Sunday night, Regina Police Service (RPS) said.