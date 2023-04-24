Chemical spill forced evacuation of northeast Calgary business: officials

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a northeast Calgary business Monday morning after a chemical spill resulted in a toxic cloud of gas in the facility.

Officials say firefighters were called to the business in the 3800 block of Westwinds Drive N.E. at 3:09 a.m. for a hazardous materials call.

It's believed a container of hydrogen peroxide was punctured while it was being moved and began to leak. Crews say workers attempted to stop the spill, but the chemical reacted when it came into contact with the metal around it, creating a gas cloud.

Twenty workers who were inside the building at the time got out safely and EMS assessed three of them at the scene. No one was injured.

The business was closed down so emergency crews could ventilate the facility and conduct testing to make sure the air is safe.

There is no information on how long firefighters will remain at the scene.

With files from Austin Lee