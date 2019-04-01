

The city must make up $250 million in lost property taxes from downtown office towers and met on Monday to discuss how to make up the shortfall in tax revenue.

Vacant downtown office space was one of the topics up for discussion on Monday and Evan Woolley has pitched a plan to alleviate some of the tax burden on businesses.

He is calling for a cut of $100 million from the city budget with the hopes of transferring some of the tax burden off of non-residential properties, which could mean cuts to services and spending.

Woolley suggests transferring some of that burden to residential property owners and then offering them a one-time rebate over four years to soften the blow.

“The business community has borne the larger portion of our tax burden over the last many decades and so if we want to create a more equitable solution, part of that would be shifting some of that business rate of tax to the residential rate payer. My proposal looks at reducing the city budget by $100 million and then shifting $80 million from the non-residential to the residential but offsetting that with a tax rebate program,” he said.

Administration recommends increasing residential property taxes by $65 each year from now until 2022 on homes valued at $465,000. They are also looking at finding $20 million is savings each year.

In November, council approved a tax increase of up to $382 per year by 2022, which is subject to change. Some councillors are proposing higher tax increases for homeowners of up to $500 per year by 2022.

The city has spent $90 million in reserve funds over the last two years to mitigate tax increases on businesses.

After hours of debate, council pushed its decision on setting the residential and non-residential tax rates to Monday, April 8. Council reduced its list of eight potential plans to two by the end of Monday's session. Both options would see homeowners paying more than they are now.

