City of Lethbridge extends transit hours for Canada Day celebrations

The City of Lethbridge is offering free transit Saturday night to help Canada Day celebrations proceed smoothly.

With limited parking around Henderson Lake Park, the city announced that residents and visitors can ride free after 7 p.m. Furthermore, the three cityLINK green routes and four orange routes will extend service until 11:45 p.m. to ensure that riders can see the fireworks before heading home.

For more information on schedules, go here.

Riders can use any stop along designated routes or choose to park at one of the city's transit hubs, including the Park 'n' Ride, Crossings Station (Cavendish Farms Centre), South Gate Station or the Sherring Station.