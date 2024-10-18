CKUA kicks off fall fundraiser with live broadcast from Calgary's King Eddy

CALGARY
    CKUA is kicking off its fall fundraising campaign with a pair of live broadcasts from the King Eddy Friday afternoon and Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
    Happy hour at the King Eddy will come with a soundtrack on Friday afternoon.

    CKUA is launching its fall fundraiser with a live broadcast of Traffic Jams, hosted by Lisa Wilton and guests.

    Between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Wilton will be taking song requests and hosting a Q&A for audience members.

    On April 17, CKUA CEO Marc Carnes reached out to the province and the public to support the 96-year-old broadcaster, which has come under intense financial pressures, warning that it needed a significant increase in financial support from listeners to remain on air.

    Since then, CKUA has raised $2.5 million of its $3 million goal.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Saturday morning at the King Eddy, there will be a live 10 a.m. taping of Wide Cut Stew featuring Terry David Mulligan, Allison Brock and guests. They will be taking song requests and sharing stories.

    The fall fundraising campaign runs until Sunday, October 27.

