Cocaine, sawed-off shotguns and cash seized from Medicine Hat home
Published Tuesday, September 7, 2021 9:19AM MDT
Drugs, weapons and cash seized during the Sept. 2 search of a home in Medicine Hat, Alta. (ALERT)
CALGARY -- Two men face drug and weapon charges following a two-week long investigation into drug trafficking in Medicine Hat.
Officers searched a home on Sept. 2 and seized several weapons and various drugs including:
- A sawed-off 12-gauge Remington shotgun;
- A sawed-off Winchester shotgun;
- 121 grams of cocaine;
- 36 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms);
- Two grams of methamphetamine; and,
- Two litres of liquid GHB.
The estimated street value of the drugs is $18,500. Police also seized $12,000 in cash.
Luc Reaume, 40, and Daryl Stefani, 36, were arrested in connection with the investigation. Their charges include:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and GHB;
- Possession of methamphetamine and psilocybin;
- Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000; and,
- Firearms offences.
Both of the accused were released from custody ahead of their scheduled appearance in Medicine Hat provincial court.