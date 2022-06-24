Comedy festival aims to find the funny under the stars

Calgary will be a hub for comedy in an unconventional venue this weekend.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival kicked off Friday night, with headliners David Spade, Whitney Cummings and Darnell Rawlings performing under the stars at Prince's Island Park.

It's the first time the event has been held in Calgary, after a successful debut last year in Edmonton.

Festival spokesperson Chris Schoengut said the presentation of the comedy festival will be unique for an outdoor festival-style event.

"We're setting it up kind of differently, so we've got something for everyone," Schoengut said. "For the front, for about two thirds of the venue, it's more of a VIP experience. That means people purchase tables and you can bring your own camping chair if you want some extra comfort. Otherwise, we'll provide a chair.

CALGARY! ✨



If you are still making your way to the grounds tonight bring your own camping chair and sit in comfort! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/45WSmifP7o — The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (@greatoutdoorsCF) June 25, 2022

"You can scan a QR code right from your table," he added. "Servers will bring you drinks straight to you, so you don't have to get up at all – it's great."

Sunday, Bill Burr will perform two shows. Saturday, the lineup includes Saturday Night Live cast members Chris Redd, Melissa Villasenor, Alex Moffat and James Austin Johnson.

Tickets are sold online only at the festival website.