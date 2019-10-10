CALGARY — A group of local Conservative candidates running in the federal election addressed issues facing Calgarians Thursday morning, while taking aim at their Liberal opponents.

Michelle Rempel is seeking re-election in Calgary Nose Hill and says Justin Trudeau has failed to show leadership in Alberta, where people have been struggling due to the economic downturn.

“The Conservative Party of Canada is the only party that has consistently fought for the right of our city to work, and to prosper,” she said.

“We are the only party that has a solid plan that will bring economic recovery to Calgary.”

The group of candidates laid out a six-point plan at city hall Thursday that promises to promote and restore jobs in Alberta’s energy sector, including canceling the carbon tax, repealing Bill C-69 and asserting federal jurisdiction on projects when necessary.

The group was also responding to a recent YYC Matters election survey from the city, which asked each party’s plans on a number of local issues, including long-term funding for transit in Calgary.

It’s become a key issue for Mayor Naheed Nenshi during the election.

In the survey’s response, the Conservatives say their government delivered nearly $1.5 billion to the Green Line four years ago but has “watched city council decrease the reach of the project by about 75 per cent, while increasing the cost by billions.”

It goes on to say a Conservative government would work with the city to get the project built on time but believe politicians and special interest groups should be looking for solutions to get it built on time and on budget.

The city’s survey also asks each party about plans on local issues, including funding for a new fieldhouse, a renewal of Arts Commons, allocating cannabis revenues and federal-municipal relations.

