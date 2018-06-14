The arrest processing section of the Calgary Police Service has been housed in a downtown building for nearly 60 years and on Thursday officials will break ground on a new facility in the city’s northwest.

Police and government officials will gather at the site of the Spyhill Services Centre, at 12500 85 Street N.W., for a ground breaking ceremony at 11:00 a.m.

The new building will be home to the arrest processing unit and will sit on 3.15 acres of land that has been leased from the province.

“This facility will replace the current Arrest Processing Section, located in downtown Calgary, which at nearly 60 years old has reached the end of its lifecycle,” said Chief Constable Roger Chaffin in a release. “After extensive research and exploration of alternatives, building a new facility was determined to be the most cost-effective, practical solution.”

The 4552 square metre building will be built with energy efficiency in mind and will have a green roof and energy-saving fixtures and devices.

Officials say the new building is close to the Calgary Remand Centre, the Calgary Correctional Centre and the Calgary Young Offender Centre, which is one of the reasons why the site was chosen.

Chief Chaffin says that public information sessions will be held this year to answer questions from residents about the potential impacts that the facility will have on neighbouring communities.

Construction on the new building will get underway on Monday and the old arrest processing facility will be given over to the city once the new centre is operational.

The building is estimated to cost about $25 million and is expected to be completed by January 2020.