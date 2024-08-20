Cooler temperatures, showers in the forecast Wednesday

Wednesday will be a cool one – especially after the heat we have had so far this week.

It will also be rainy and windy at times with the chance of afternoon thunderstorms. This low-pressure system may even drag in a little smoke from the north, so some smoky waves are possible.

Calgary weather day planner for Aug. 21, 2024. (CTV News)

This is mainly a one-day thing for Calgary. The sun will return on Thursday with normal temps.

Friday will be the hottest of the next five days as we get close to 30C. The next system will roll in on the weekend.

At this point, it looks like the clouds will increase on Saturday and so will the winds. There is a decent chance of rain and thunderstorms for late-day Sunday.

Calgary five-day forecast for Aug. 21-25, 2024. (CTV News)

Here is a beauty shot of the Super Blue Moon taken by Ron Jeffery early Tuesday morning in the Woodbine community in southeast Calgary.

The super blue moon in Calgary. (Submitted: Ron Jeffery)