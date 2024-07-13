Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Bowness incident

A cyclist is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Bowness.

The incident took place around noon, at 62nd Street and Bowness Road N.W.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed that paramedics transported an adult to Foothills Medical Centre in serious but stable condition.

Traffic was initially disrupted in the area, but shortly before 1 p.m., the city posted on social media that the scene has been cleared.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.