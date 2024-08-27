CALGARY
Calgary

    • Dangerous driving charge laid in Airdrie: RCMP

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    A person in Airdrie, Alta., was arrested and charged with dangerous driving after an incident on Monday afternoon.

    Airdrie RCMP received reports around 4:35 p.m. that a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck was being operated dangerously in the Bayside community.

    Multiple officers responded to the scene and located the vehicle.

    The driver was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Alcohol-related provincial sanctions were also issued.

    “RCMP thank residents for their calls and updates that allowed us to locate and remove this dangerous driver from the roadway,” RCMP said in a news release.

    The driver is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10.

    RCMP was not able to release any further information about the driver, as the information had not yet been sworn in.

