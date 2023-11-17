Dash-cam footage sought in Marlborough shooting and car crash

Calgary police are asking for anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of a shooting in Marlborough last week to come forward.

Shots were fired in the 900 block of Marcombe Drive N.E. just before midnight on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle involved in a crash and one person who had been shot.

Three people were hospitalized, including one who remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police are specifically looking for footage from parking lots, green spaces, parks, main roads, side streets and alleyways in Marlborough between 11:40 p.m. and midnight on Nov. 9, including any vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed between the following areas

The 900 block of Marcombe Drive N.E.;

Bob Edwards School near the 4400 block of Marlborough Drive N.E.; and

St. Mark School near the 4500 block of Marbank Drive N.E.

Anyone with footage or information about the shooting is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.