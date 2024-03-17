Dead Penbrooke Meadows standoff suspect had criminal history of firearms violations

The deceased suspect in the Penbrooke Meadows armed standoff had a criminal history that included firearms violations.

Patrick Robert Kimmel was arrested for an armed home invasion in Drumheller in 2021, where no one was injured.

While police have not formally confirmed the suspects’ identity, the name Patrick Robert Kimmel was being called out over loudspeakers during the armed standoff.

On Friday, throughout the day, Calgary police remained posted outside the Penbrooke Meadows home with the armed suspect barricaded inside. De-escalation efforts proved unsuccessful as the standoff continued until its resolution Friday night.

The incident was connected to a search warrant being executed at the home on Thursday afternoon and has been ongoing since.

Police said the warrant was in relation to firearms.

The risk level throughout Friday remained "extremely high" for both the public and officers.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, gunfire and explosions could be heard coming from the home along the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E.

Patrick Robert Kimmel is wanted in connection with a home invasion in Drumheller. (RCMP handout)

The scene became quiet, with multiple EMS units arriving.

The family of the man involved appeared to be extremely distraught.

Friday night, as the standoff ended, some neighbours were heard saying, “You killed Pat!”

With files from Michael Franklin, Damien Wood and Brendan Ellis