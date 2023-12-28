'Disheartening for our community': 2 teens killed in rollover crash near Crossfield, Alta.

Two teens are dead following a crash in Mountain View County on Wednesday evening.

At 5:08 p.m. on Dec. 27, RCMP were notified about a single-vehicle crash on Township Road 292 and Range Road 14.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and located the wreckage of the vehicle along with two occupants, who were both pronounced dead.

The victims are a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, both from Didsbury, Alta.

Their names are not being released by the Mounties, but RCMP have confirmed the two teens were good friends.

On Thursday, CTV News learned they both attended schools in the Chinook's Edge School Division.

Superintendent Kurt Sacher says the incident is horrible.

"It's terribly disheartening for our community, our students and our staff," he said. "They will be devastated by this news."

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff, public relations officer with the RCMP, does not believe road conditions played a role in the crash.

"And it's early in the investigation," he said, "but it appears that alcohol does not appear to be a factor."

Savinkoff said the victims may have not been wearing seatbelts when the rollover occurred.

"This could have been prevented had seatbelts been utilized."

He says crashes like these are "very difficult" for first responders and the families involved.

"These are the ones that stick out in a police officer's mind throughout their career," he said.

"It will stick out to the family and friends and our condolences go out to them."