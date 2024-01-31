CALGARY
Calgary

    • Doctors launch 'SOS' campaign to bring awareness to unsustainable family practice model

    The Alberta Medical Association says a survey of its members suggests many doctors are struggling in the province due to extreme financial pressures. The Alberta Medical Association says a survey of its members suggests many doctors are struggling in the province due to extreme financial pressures.
    Share

    Twenty-four family and rural physicians will talk for an hour each, starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 31 to bring awareness to what they say is an unsustainable family practice model in the province.

    According a recent ThinkHQ survey of Alberta Medical Association (AMA) members, increasing financial pressures on their small business practices have become unsustainable to the point 61 per cent are considering leaving the Alberta health-care system.

    Of those, 38 per cent say they will retire early and 39 per cent will work in other provinces.

    The survey also found eight per cent of family doctors say their practice is unlikely to be financially viable beyond three months, 20 per cent beyond six months and 21 per cent beyond one year.

    Dr. Paul Parks, president of the AMA, says the group has a three-phased proposal to address the crisis, including a new payment model, and the health minister has committed to considering it.

    In December 2023, the province announced $100 million in funding to help stabilize family and rural practices.

    However, the AMA feels more urgency is needed for this unprecedented situation.

    The 24-hour campaign runs from 8 a.m. Jan. 31 to 8 a.m. Feb. 1 via AMA's social media channels:

    • X: @Albertadoctors
    • Facebook: Alberta Medical Association
    • Instagram: @albertadoctors

    In November 2023, Premier Danielle Smith announced her government would dismantle Alberta Health Services (AHS) and create a new health-delivery system.

    In September 2022, the province and AMA ratified an agreement which included $780 million over four years to help stabilize the health-care system.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What to know about human brain implants

    If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News