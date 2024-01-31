Doctors launch 'SOS' campaign to bring awareness to unsustainable family practice model

Twenty-four family and rural physicians will talk for an hour each, starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 31 to bring awareness to what they say is an unsustainable family practice model in the province.

According a recent ThinkHQ survey of Alberta Medical Association (AMA) members, increasing financial pressures on their small business practices have become unsustainable to the point 61 per cent are considering leaving the Alberta health-care system.

Of those, 38 per cent say they will retire early and 39 per cent will work in other provinces.

The survey also found eight per cent of family doctors say their practice is unlikely to be financially viable beyond three months, 20 per cent beyond six months and 21 per cent beyond one year.

Dr. Paul Parks, president of the AMA, says the group has a three-phased proposal to address the crisis, including a new payment model, and the health minister has committed to considering it.

In December 2023, the province announced $100 million in funding to help stabilize family and rural practices.

However, the AMA feels more urgency is needed for this unprecedented situation.

The 24-hour campaign runs from 8 a.m. Jan. 31 to 8 a.m. Feb. 1 via AMA's social media channels:

X: @Albertadoctors

Facebook: Alberta Medical Association

Instagram: @albertadoctors

In November 2023, Premier Danielle Smith announced her government would dismantle Alberta Health Services (AHS) and create a new health-delivery system.

In September 2022, the province and AMA ratified an agreement which included $780 million over four years to help stabilize the health-care system.