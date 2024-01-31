Doctors launch 'SOS' campaign to bring awareness to unsustainable family practice model
Twenty-four family and rural physicians will talk for an hour each, starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 31 to bring awareness to what they say is an unsustainable family practice model in the province.
According a recent ThinkHQ survey of Alberta Medical Association (AMA) members, increasing financial pressures on their small business practices have become unsustainable to the point 61 per cent are considering leaving the Alberta health-care system.
Of those, 38 per cent say they will retire early and 39 per cent will work in other provinces.
The survey also found eight per cent of family doctors say their practice is unlikely to be financially viable beyond three months, 20 per cent beyond six months and 21 per cent beyond one year.
Dr. Paul Parks, president of the AMA, says the group has a three-phased proposal to address the crisis, including a new payment model, and the health minister has committed to considering it.
In December 2023, the province announced $100 million in funding to help stabilize family and rural practices.
However, the AMA feels more urgency is needed for this unprecedented situation.
The 24-hour campaign runs from 8 a.m. Jan. 31 to 8 a.m. Feb. 1 via AMA's social media channels:
- X: @Albertadoctors
- Facebook: Alberta Medical Association
- Instagram: @albertadoctors
In November 2023, Premier Danielle Smith announced her government would dismantle Alberta Health Services (AHS) and create a new health-delivery system.
In September 2022, the province and AMA ratified an agreement which included $780 million over four years to help stabilize the health-care system.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada rental vacancy rate hits all-time recorded low as average rent climbs: CMHC
Canada's overall rental vacancy rate reached a new low of 1.5 per cent in 2023, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corperation (CMHC).
Canada's fertility rate hit all-time low in 2022, Statistics Canada says
Statistics Canada says the country’s fertility rate reached an all-time low of 1.33 children per woman in 2022, which is part of a downward trend that began in 2009.
UFOs: Listen as pilots describe 'bizarre' lights and 'triangle formation' over Canadian Prairies
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
B.C. employers sue workers for quitting without required notice
B.C.'s small claims tribunal has weighed in on two cases where employers attempted to sue workers who allegedly quit without providing the notice required by their contracts.
Man accused of beheading his father, police investigating video allegedly showing him with the head
A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated and police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head, authorities said Wednesday.
Explorer may have found wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane in Pacific
A former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer says he believes he has found the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane, which disappeared nine decades ago, on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean using sonar data from a deep-sea drone.
What to know about human brain implants
If brain implant technology works, it could one day benefit people who are otherwise unable to move or communicate and may have even wider-ranging applications for health. Here’s what to know about brain implants.
Toronto Catholic District School Board changes PA day date due to upcoming solar eclipse
The Toronto Catholic District School Board will change the date of its upcoming professional activity day to coincide with a rare total solar eclipse as the biggest school board in the city prepares to vote on the issue.
Iran threatens to 'decisively respond' to any U.S. strikes as Biden weighs response to Jordan attack
Iran threatened Wednesday to "decisively respond" to any U.S. attack on the Islamic Republic following President Joe Biden's linking of Tehran to the killing of three U.S. soldiers at a military base in Jordan.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'Muscling': Alberta government won't stock B.C. wines that sell direct to consumers
An interprovincial wine war is fermenting after Alberta's liquor wholesaler told vintners in British Columbia that it won't stock their products in retail stores unless they stop shipping it directly to consumers.
-
Non-essential water use ban likely to continue until Sunday: Epcor
A ban on non-essential water use in the Edmonton-area will likely continue until midday Sunday, Epcor said Tuesday afternoon.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fire that caused toxic smoke alert in east-central Alberta out
An alert asking residents in an east-central Alberta county to seek shelter to avoid breathing toxic smoke was cancelled Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Former student who was abused by Victoria tutor awarded $2.3M
A former Victoria public school student has been awarded more than $2.3 million from the estate of a school tutor who sexually abused him as a child.
-
Evacuation orders, alerts issued in Pemberton due to flooding
The Village of Pemberton, B.C., issued an evacuation order Tuesday afternoon due to “immediate danger to life safety” posed by flooding in the area.
-
Floodwaters inundate Squamish Valley Road
The atmospheric rivers and record-breaking warm weather blanketing B.C.'s South Coast are causing flooding in Sea to Sky country, including parts of Squamish.
Atlantic
-
One person seriously injured after crash involving school bus: N.S. RCMP
One person suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash between a school bus and another vehicle on Highway 7 in Porters Lake, N.S., according to RCMP.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Inquiry releasing report today on Afghanistan vet who killed his family and himself
Seven years after a former Canadian soldier fatally shot three family members and himself in rural Nova Scotia, a provincial inquiry is scheduled to release today a final report explaining what happened and how to prevent a similar tragedy.
-
40 per cent of N.S. households struggle to pay their electricity bill: report
The climbing costs of just about everything are hitting everyone hard, but for some people living in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, it's at a breaking point.
Vancouver Island
-
Former student who was abused by Victoria tutor awarded $2.3M
A former Victoria public school student has been awarded more than $2.3 million from the estate of a school tutor who sexually abused him as a child.
-
B.C. approves funding for 'desperately' needed addictions centre for Vancouver Island women
The B.C. government has agreed to pay for a new addictions recovery centre in Greater Victoria that’s desperately needed by women on Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. mortgage broker suspended 2 years, fined $30K for misleading lenders
A B.C. Financial Services Authority investigation that began when the province made a civil forfeiture application regarding a Kelowna property has ended with a two-year suspension and a $30,000 fine for the mortgage broker who facilitated the purchase's financing.
Toronto
-
Toronto Gardiner Expressway lanes closed due to debris
Toronto police are warning of lane closures along the Gardiner Expressway Wednesday morning due to debris on the road.
-
Toronto Catholic District School Board changes PA day date due to upcoming solar eclipse
The Toronto Catholic District School Board will change the date of its upcoming professional activity day to coincide with a rare total solar eclipse as the biggest school board in the city prepares to vote on the issue.
-
York University Jewish student organization feels 'targeted' after teaching toolkit circulates
Johanna Joseph says she feels nervous about wearing a necklace from her late grandmother when she goes to class at York University because it bears the symbol of the Star of David.
Montreal
-
Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge: Free transit ends for some commuters
Some commuters benefiting from free public transit due to work on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will have to start paying for their fares.
-
Montreal restaurant gives away hundreds of dollars in treasure hunt
Alto restaurant in downtown Montreal is giving away $200 to customers as part of a social media game.
-
Know your rights when it comes to lease renewals, say Montreal officials
Lease renewal season is upon us, and municipal officials want tenants to know their rights.
Ottawa
-
24 calves killed in barn fire near Richmond
Twenty-four calves have been killed in an early morning barn fire at a dairy farm near Richmond, 40 minutes away from downtown Ottawa.
-
'Things are basically out of control': Residents voice concerns over increased crime, drug use in Carlington
Residents in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood say they're fed up with the rise in crime and drug use since a supportive housing residence operated by the Shepherds of Good Hope (SGH) opened.
-
'It's been a nightmare': Residents describe search for family doctor in Ottawa
Ottawa residents without a family doctor say the search to find a new one has been infuriating and a nightmare, with many clinics bluntly saying they're not accepting new patients.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. teen waits 19 hours for emergency appendectomy
A mother is speaking out after her teenage daughter spent 19 agonizing hours waiting in two Kitchener, Ont. emergency departments for an appendectomy.
-
Mother and son arrested in Guelph for drug trafficking
Guelph police have arrested a mother and son and charged them for drug trafficking.
-
Family says burglar posed as delivery driver before breaking into their Waterloo, Ont. home
A Waterloo, Ont. family was left shaken after they say a burglar posed as a delivery driver before breaking into their home.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
-
'Opened my eyes': Families of James Smith Cree Nation victims say inquest offered answers
As inquest jurors consider the evidence, some of the victims' families say the process has already brought some long-awaited answers.
-
‘It’s exciting’: Sask. couple going bananas over their new crop
A Saskatchewan couple has taken farming to new heights in their greenhouse, and they’ve had their first sweet harvest of a very unlikely tropical crop during a bitter Saskatchewan cold snap.
Northern Ontario
-
Man accused of beheading his father, police investigating video allegedly showing him with the head
A man in Pennsylvania has been charged with first-degree murder and abusing a corpse after his father was found decapitated and police are investigating a video on social media that allegedly shows him holding up the head, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Explorer may have found wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane in Pacific
A former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer says he believes he has found the wreckage of Amelia Earhart's plane, which disappeared nine decades ago, on the bottom of the Pacific Ocean using sonar data from a deep-sea drone.
-
Without heat for a year, northern Ont. tenant tired of promises that it will be fixed
A tenant in Timmins says her small apartment building has been without heat for around a year — and she’s been struggling to get her landlord to fix the issue.
Winnipeg
-
New security post for Winnipeg city hall following threats, harassment
Security upgrades are coming to Winnipeg City Hall after councillors say safety is an issue, and current protocols to protect them fall short.
-
'Really overwhelming': Winnipeg woman wins $5M on Lotto 6/49
A Winnipeg woman has five million reasons to be happy.
-
CBSA to announce largest narcotics seizure in Prairie history
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) is set to make an announcement on Wednesday in Winnipeg regarding a historic narcotics seizure.
Regina
-
Sask. reported highest in nation for violent-related crimes: Statistics Canada
A new report out from Statistics Canada shows that violent-related crimes involving firearms have gone up since 2021.
-
Sask. Party MLA quits caucus amid 'active police investigation'
Greg Lawrence, the MLA for Moose Jaw Wakamow, has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus.
-
'Do not drive': Toyota and GM recall 8,300 vehicles in Canada over air bag inflators
Toyota and GM are telling the owners of approximately 8,300 vehicles in Canada to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators may explode.