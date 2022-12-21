Donations to help the hungry stolen during Marda Loop break-in

A Calgary business owner was devastated over a break-in – not because the thief took some merchandise but because donations for the hungry and new Canadians were also stolen.

Now, he's floored by the community's response.

Strides Running Store owner Jeremy Deere says someone broke into his Marda Loop store early Tuesday morning.

They got into the cash register and took cash and gift cards that were destined for the Calgary Food Bank and the Calgary Immigrant Women's Association.

"Unfortunately, they came through the window … they used this rock now on the floor to break through the window," said Deere.

Deere estimates the thief was in and out of the store's back door within a minute.

Since then, he's spread the word, and many people have responded by making up for the lost donations and a whole lot more.

People have pledged more than $2,200 and a bunch of food.

Police have not let Deere know about any leads yet.

Deere says he plans to take the rock used in the break-in and place it in a garden next year.